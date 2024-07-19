Comparing QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) & The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QDM International and The Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $41.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than QDM International.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QDM International has a beta of 6.62, suggesting that its share price is 562% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International 25.82% 62.31% 31.23% The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QDM International and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $6.37 million 55.38 $1.57 million $0.13 9.24 The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion 3.93 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -44.23

QDM International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QDM International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QDM International beats The Baldwin Insurance Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes. The company is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

