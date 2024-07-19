Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $28.29 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Concordium has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $28.29 million and approximately $540,630.68 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,302,907,574 coins and its circulating supply is 9,695,432,250 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.