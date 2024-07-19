Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after buying an additional 722,717 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after acquiring an additional 276,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 288,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,885. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.