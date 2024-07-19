Condor Capital Management Takes $228,000 Position in VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
VanEck Digital India ETF Price Performance
Shares of DGIN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 4,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000. VanEck Digital India ETF has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56.
VanEck Digital India ETF Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Digital India ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.