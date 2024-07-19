Condor Capital Management Takes $228,000 Position in VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

VanEck Digital India ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGIN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 4,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000. VanEck Digital India ETF has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56.

VanEck Digital India ETF Profile

The VanEck Digital India ETF (DGIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Digital India index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Indian companies that are involved in the digitalization of India’s economy. DGIN was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

