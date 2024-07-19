Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after buying an additional 125,730 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,227 shares of company stock worth $8,676,973. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

