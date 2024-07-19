Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.72

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.72 and last traded at $78.54, with a volume of 3634743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.74.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,478,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,499,000 after purchasing an additional 875,540 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,639.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 655,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,211,000 after buying an additional 645,714 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 787,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,108,000 after buying an additional 530,910 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $35,753,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 411.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after buying an additional 467,315 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

