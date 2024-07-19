Contrasting Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $533.55 million 0.23 -$69.43 million ($1.54) -1.58 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 123.70 $316.64 million $5.02 6.12

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -13.72% -5.76% -1.85% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 182.61% 18.25% 11.46%

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Office Properties Income Trust and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 76.23%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.51%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Office Properties Income Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, D.C. In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year. OPI is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

