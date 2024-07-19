Cormark Weighs in on TFI International Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

TFI International stock opened at $153.29 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in TFI International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

