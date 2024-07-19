Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 561,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,474. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

View Our Latest Report on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.