Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Down 0.8%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.60 and last traded at $45.84. 1,520,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,911,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Get Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.