Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPAY. Barclays dropped their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $333.91.

Get Corpay alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corpay

Corpay Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $293.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 75.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Corpay by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,655,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 26.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,892,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.