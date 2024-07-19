Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.85.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Coursera
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $9,525,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Coursera by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 317,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Coursera Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of COUR stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. Coursera has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.26.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coursera
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.