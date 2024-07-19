Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $9,525,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Coursera by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 317,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. Coursera has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

