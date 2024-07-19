Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Critical Review

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crescent Energy and Repsol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 1 6 2 3.11 Repsol 0 2 2 0 2.50

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.91%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Repsol.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -0.67% 12.90% 3.30% Repsol 5.19% 15.01% 7.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Crescent Energy pays out -240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Repsol pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Repsol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.38 billion 0.90 $67.61 million ($0.20) -60.70 Repsol $63.35 billion 0.29 $3.43 billion $2.59 5.57

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Repsol on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

