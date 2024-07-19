Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Trading 17.2% Higher

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58. 159,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 692% from the average session volume of 20,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Crescita Therapeutics Trading Up 21.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescita Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescita Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.