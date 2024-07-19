Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $64.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $42,427.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,408 shares of company stock valued at $12,590,035 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

