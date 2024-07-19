Cronos Price Reaches $0.0936 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $7.47 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0936 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00042437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

