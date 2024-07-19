CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 1.4% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $369.27 and last traded at $372.03. 731,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,082,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.37.

Specifically, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.86, a P/E/G ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

