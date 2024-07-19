Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Major Shareholder Aron R. English Buys 13,275 Shares

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $67,304.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,321,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,242.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Culp Trading Down 0.9 %

CULP opened at $5.25 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

