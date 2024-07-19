Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
Culp stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.99.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Culp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
