Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Culp stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $50,358.57. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,331,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,209.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 39,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $186,428.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,286,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.57. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,331,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,209.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 89,351 shares of company stock valued at $439,716. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

