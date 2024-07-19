D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 219,609 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 212,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.80. 3,255,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.41. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

