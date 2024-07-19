D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lessened by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,029 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.15. 807,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $177.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.17.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.47.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

