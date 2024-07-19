D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

DHI stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.23. 1,836,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,177. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $177.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.17.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

