Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.77

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 12172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

