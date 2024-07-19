Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Lowered to $1,100.00 at Evercore ISI

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,022.81.

Shares of DECK opened at $886.86 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $971.42 and a 200-day moving average of $881.72.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

