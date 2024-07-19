Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.88. 557,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.56. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.93 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

