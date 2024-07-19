Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 278,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the previous session’s volume of 50,889 shares.The stock last traded at $43.91 and had previously closed at $43.79.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVG. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

