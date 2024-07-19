Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.88 and last traded at $126.67. 1,971,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,021,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.34.

Several research firms have commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 117.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

