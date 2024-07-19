Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 2,968 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,172 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

