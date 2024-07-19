Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Salesforce by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.28. 6,350,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,701. The company has a market cap of $239.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,745,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,578 shares of company stock worth $108,177,539. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.