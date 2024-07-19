Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,240,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after purchasing an additional 182,201 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

IBM stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

