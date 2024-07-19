Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 161.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 47.1% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

BUFF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 35,494 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $431.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

