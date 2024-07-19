Delta Investment Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Altria Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 381,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 121,762 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,873,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

