Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 421,365 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 868,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 205,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1,238.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 704,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 652,116 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 536,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,178 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 197,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,020. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

