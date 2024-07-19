Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,951,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,701,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,884,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 115,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,520. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

