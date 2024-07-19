Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $6.36 Million in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 714,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 681,812 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6,698.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 485,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,966,000.

CGGR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 1,014,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,870. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

