Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 554,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $4,202,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 113,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2,343.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 275,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 264,276 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.1 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,573 shares. The stock has a market cap of $299.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

