Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProFrac by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 194,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,935,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,396,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 194,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,935,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,396,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,541,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,595,083.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 964,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,657 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACDC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 304,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.86. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.60 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

