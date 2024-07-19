Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 8,585 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 4.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $21,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,156. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

