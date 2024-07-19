Delta Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 91.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 519,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,565,000 after acquiring an additional 248,096 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ANET stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,134. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

