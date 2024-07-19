Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,658 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Denny’s worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,724,000 after buying an additional 108,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Denny’s by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 96,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,093,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Denny’s by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek purchased 10,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,187.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Price Performance

DENN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 310,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

(Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Articles

