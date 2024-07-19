Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $295.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCD. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $259.54 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $187.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

