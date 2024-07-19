Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Elite Life Management LLC

Elite Life Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.