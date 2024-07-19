Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.10

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 55194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.