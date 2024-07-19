Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Shares Up 0.2%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $40.13. 946,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 581,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.
The firm has a market cap of $157.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
