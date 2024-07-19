Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Shares Up 0.2%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $40.13. 946,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 581,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $157.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:AAPU Free Report ) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 2.25% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

