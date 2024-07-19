Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00, Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.61.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

