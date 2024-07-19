DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,273 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.19% of DocuSign worth $22,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,156. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

