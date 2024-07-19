Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $170.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Argus from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.86.

NYSE DG opened at $121.57 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

