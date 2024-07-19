Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $67.80

Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.80 ($0.88), with a volume of 5933703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.20 ($0.88).
Several research analysts recently commented on DWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.75) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
In other news, insider Celia Baxter bought 26,566 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,839.06). 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
