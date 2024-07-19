DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 102,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 311,644 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRD. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.