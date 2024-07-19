Dymension Hits One Day Trading Volume of $72.23 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Dymension has a market capitalization of $398.26 million and $72.23 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 58.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,028,818,606 coins and its circulating supply is 191,336,623 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,028,768,990 with 191,271,164 in circulation. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $91,828,319.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

